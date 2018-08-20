Systemax Inc. (SYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Systemax’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Systemax an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

NYSE SYX opened at $36.76 on Monday. Systemax has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Systemax had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

In other Systemax news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,506.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Systemax by 24.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Systemax by 85.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Systemax by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Systemax by 19.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 142,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

