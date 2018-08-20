Systematic Financial Management LP Has $10.55 Million Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $2,075,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,984 shares of company stock worth $11,448,304 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

