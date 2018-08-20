Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,974 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 82,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 155,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 30,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,095,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 46,273 shares during the period.

NYSE CPE opened at $10.75 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

