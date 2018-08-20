Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,669 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 392.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Belden by 929.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 773,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Belden by 22.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,933,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,398,000 after acquiring an additional 709,076 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 107.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 284,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 103.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 232,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BDC opened at $69.91 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Belden had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $668.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

