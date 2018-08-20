Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,951,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,615 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,966,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Synopsys by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 446,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,066,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

SNPS opened at $93.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $3,772,554.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,633 shares of company stock worth $6,421,334. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.