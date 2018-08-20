Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.65). Synlogic reported earnings of ($1.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 5,949.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $33,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. 58,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,725. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synlogic has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $23.00.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

