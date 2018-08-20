Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €73.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €73.00 ($82.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.06 ($81.88).

SY1 stock opened at €77.92 ($88.55) on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

