Switch (SWCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on Switch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut Switch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Switch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 207,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,325.38, for a total value of $1,310,327,768.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $457,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,806,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,166,808. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Switch by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,479,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 367,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.