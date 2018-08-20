Swing (SWING) Hits Market Capitalization of $91,886.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Swing has a total market cap of $91,886.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003980 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017528 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,554,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

