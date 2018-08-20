Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $18.85 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $964.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

