SunTrust Banks Reiterates $56.00 Price Target for Targa Resources (TRGP)

SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 target price on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $53.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.71.

NYSE TRGP opened at $53.92 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -846.51%.

In other news, CAO John Richard Klein sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $111,963.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 243,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6,191.4% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

