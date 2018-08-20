Sunrun (RUN) Stock Price Up 7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 2,429,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,257,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 52,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $705,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 90,224 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $1,373,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,281,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,720,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,197,290 shares of company stock valued at $50,831,750 and sold 229,540 shares valued at $3,332,186. 19.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunrun from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.64 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

