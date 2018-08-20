SunCoke Energy (SXC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.24

News coverage about SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunCoke Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.6332949753256 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,731. The stock has a market cap of $725.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $14.32.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.95 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

