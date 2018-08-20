SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of SunCoke Energy worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153,728 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $10.86 on Monday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $725.60 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.98.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

