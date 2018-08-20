Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $429,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $474.15 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.62 and a 52-week high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $507.98 per share, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.25.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

