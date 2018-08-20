Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $295,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7,344.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 147,985 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $190.72 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

