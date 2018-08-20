Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $221,000 in General Motors (GM) Stock

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $244,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 48.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 209,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 79,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 21.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 87,625 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

GM opened at $36.64 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.