SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.21. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 105.24%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. equities research analysts anticipate that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

