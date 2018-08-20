Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of WYND opened at $44.88 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

