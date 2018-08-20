Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in News Corp Class B (NWS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Corp Class B by 230.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of News Corp Class B during the first quarter worth $180,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of News Corp Class B during the first quarter worth $193,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of News Corp Class B by 35.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News Corp Class B by 24.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News Corp Class B stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. News Corp Class B has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson bought 72,000 shares of News Corp Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut News Corp Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

About News Corp Class B

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

