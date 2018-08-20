Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3,776.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $66.23 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

