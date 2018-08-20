Strs Ohio Trims Position in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,957 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $2,761,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 18.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 543,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,377 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 28.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 126,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 11.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,187,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 124,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 36.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

