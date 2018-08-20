Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 27.72%. equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.