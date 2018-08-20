Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 133,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $69.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $83.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

