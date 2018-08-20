Storj Reaches Market Cap of $39.60 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Poloniex, Radar Relay and IDEX. In the last week, Storj has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $39.60 million and approximately $935,131.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00283638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00151966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00036171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Binance, Radar Relay, Poloniex, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, IDAX, Livecoin, Gate.io, Tidex, Qryptos, Ethfinex, Bittrex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

