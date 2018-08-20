StorageVault Canada (SVI) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective hoisted by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$2.60 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, operates, and leases storage space for individual and commercial customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Self Storage and Portable Storage. It operates a network of 149 stores, including 90 company owned stores and 59 stores owned by third parties under the Access Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepots, Sentinel Storage, and Storage For Your Life brands.

