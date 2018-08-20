StorageVault Canada (SVI) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective hoisted by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$2.60 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, operates, and leases storage space for individual and commercial customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Self Storage and Portable Storage. It operates a network of 149 stores, including 90 company owned stores and 59 stores owned by third parties under the Access Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepots, Sentinel Storage, and Storage For Your Life brands.

