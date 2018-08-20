Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 868,957 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $33,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $862.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.66%. research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 3,524 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $140,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,305.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 8,967 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $357,334.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,056 shares of company stock worth $41,771. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.