Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 20th (AAPL, AKZA, BAYN, BNR, CRZO, FB, INTC, KO, MCD, MSFT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 20th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $210.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel N.V. (EPA) (AMS:AKZA) was given a €79.00 ($89.77) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

was given a €115.00 ($130.68) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €50.00 ($56.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was given a $35.00 target price by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $225.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $58.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $61.00 target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was given a $168.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was given a $194.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $123.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $120.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $210.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $179.00 price target by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $385.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $112.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

