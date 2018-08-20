Steven Madden (SHOO) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target upped by Buckingham Research from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.58.

SHOO opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 6,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $319,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $603,920 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Steven Madden by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Steven Madden by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

