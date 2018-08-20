Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEVA opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

