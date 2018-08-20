Stericycle (SRCL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle reported mixed second-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Stericycle continues to increase its market share and expand geographic base with the help of acquisitions in both the domestic and international markets. The acquisition strategy further increases Stericycle’s customer base by providing a long-term growth platform for selling multiple services. Stericycle’s focus on providing regulated business-to-business services to smaller businesses should boost its offerings. Despite such tailwinds, shares of Stericycle have underperformed the industry it belongs in the past year. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern. Global presence exposes Stericycle to foreign currency exchange-rate risks. Further, Stericycle operates in a highly-competitive waste collection and disposal business market, where the barriers to entry are low.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.71.

SRCL opened at $61.42 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $896,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $13,278,327 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $9,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 569,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

