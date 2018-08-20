Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $4,841,299.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock worth $5,780,843. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

