Stephens Analysts Give ESCO Technologies (ESE) a $67.00 Price Target

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) has been given a $67.00 price target by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ESE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.09%. analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $114,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 75.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $316,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.