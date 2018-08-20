State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 62.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $761.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.10 and a 52-week high of $797.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. MED upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.12.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

