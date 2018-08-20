State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $89.37 Million Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,553 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 157,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems accounts for about 0.7% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $89,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 54,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 120,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Systems stock opened at $245.70 on Monday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,608,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

