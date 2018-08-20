State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.18 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (EQT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of EQT worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 48.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other EQT news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,385 shares of company stock worth $476,964 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

