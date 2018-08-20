State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.63 Million Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of FMC worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,220,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 953,377 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $54,754,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in FMC by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,089,000 after acquiring an additional 549,475 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in FMC by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 846,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 316,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,587,000 after acquiring an additional 182,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FMC to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

NYSE FMC opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Douglas purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.13 per share, with a total value of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,890.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.