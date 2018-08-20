State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $111,154,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $55,798,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,369.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 384,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 282,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,313,000 after acquiring an additional 275,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.09.

URI opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.