State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Dover worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 4,425.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 104,094 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Dover by 916.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,237.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $4,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,324 shares in the company, valued at $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,245 shares of company stock worth $7,011,239. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dover from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

NYSE:DOV opened at $83.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.