Stantec Inc. (STN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. CIBC cut Stantec from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stantec by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 193.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 18.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,523. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stantec has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

