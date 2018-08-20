Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.78 Million

Analysts expect Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) to post sales of $235.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex Int’l’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.00 million. Standex Int’l posted sales of $217.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will report full year sales of $876.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.44 million to $877.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $926.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $912.60 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standex Int’l.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other news, Director Gerald H. Fickenscher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,330.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 135.6% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 233.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.30. 30,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.52. Standex Int’l has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex Int’l (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.