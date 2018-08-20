Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,289.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,152,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,797,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.17 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

