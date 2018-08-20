Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $188,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock opened at $253.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $191.53 and a 1-year high of $253.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

