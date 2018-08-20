Spinnaker Trust Acquires 357 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 449.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 197,350 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $285.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $241.83 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

