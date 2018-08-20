SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 168.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.