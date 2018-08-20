Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.1% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,043,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,661,000 after buying an additional 80,867 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,035,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter worth $15,564,000. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 151.0% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 468,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 281,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter worth $15,360,000.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

