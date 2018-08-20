SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,359 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 867,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,980,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,034,000.

SPEM opened at $34.65 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

