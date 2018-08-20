Spark Investment Management LLC Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 123.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises approximately 0.7% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

VMW stock opened at $150.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $3,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $5,889,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,058,971.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,967,729. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

