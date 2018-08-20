Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) EVP Sells $363,386.40 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE LUV traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,105,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,010. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.99.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $431,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the airline’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $211,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.99 to $49.76 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $69.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
