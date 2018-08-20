Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) EVP Sells $363,386.40 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LUV traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,105,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,010. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $431,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the airline’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $211,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.99 to $49.76 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $69.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.