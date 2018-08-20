South Texas Money Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after buying an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.09.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $134.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $123.96 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.